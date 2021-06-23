Chris Owings has played just about every position on a major league diamond. But on Wednesday, he’ll get to experience a new one in his first game back from the 60-day injured list: designated hitter.
Owings hurt his thumb April 9, just seven games into the season. He was one of the Rockies’ top contributors in those first seven games, going 8 for 15 with three doubles and three triples. He played second base, left field and right field before being placed on the injured list.
“Gosh, it feels like forever ago that I was playing,” he said. “When I’m trying to get going again, I go back and look at those swings from earlier in the season. I felt like I was in a good spot.”
The injury came after he took a swing in San Francisco. His top hand came off the bat, bending his left thumb back. He was able to finish the at-bat, but as he ran the bases he noticed his thumb was moving in ways it wasn’t supposed to be. An MRI later showed that he had a tear, and he had surgery April 20 in Arizona.
He had a pin in his thumb for three weeks after the surgery, and couldn’t move his thumb at all. He started ramping things up once the pin came out, and hitting came back easily for him. Catching, and putting a glove back on over his thumb, was more difficult.
Of the prior surgeries he’s had, including two on his hand and one on his shoulder, he said this was the quickest and easiest to come back from. He has no lingering side effects or pain, he said.
Updated rotation
Jon Gray (right flexor strain) will come off the injured list Friday to start against the Brewers. He threw 62 pitches in a rehab start with Triple-A on Sunday.
Antonio Senzatela will start Saturday, with Chi Chi González getting the nod for the series finale Sunday. González, who moved back to the rotation with Gray out, will stay in a starting role until Austin Gomber (left forearm tightness) returns.
McMahon out again
Ryan McMahon, out with right forearm soreness, is not in the lineup for the third straight day. The severity of the injury is not known yet.