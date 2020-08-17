The Rockies collected just two hits as their slump stretched to six losses in eight games.
Trevor Story hit a solo home run in the third inning and Charlie Blackmon led off the ninth with a single, but that was the extent of Colorado’s offensive output in a 2-1 loss at Houston on Monday as it squandered a quality start from a fiery Kyle Freeland.
“Runs were hard to come by tonight just based on the overall pitching from both sides,” Colorado manager Bud Black said.
Astros rookie Brandon Bielak (3-0) held Colorado to one hit and one run in six innings in his third career start.
“We just couldn’t solve him,” Black said of the rookie from Notre Dame, who saw his ERA dip to 1.69 in 21 1/3 innings in his first season.
Freeland’s fifth consecutive quality start — defined as six or more innings pitched with three or fewer earned runs — tied Shawn Chacon (2003) for the second longest streak to open a season for the Rockies. Ubaldo Jimenez owns the record with 14 straight in 2010.
Freeland (2-1) struck out five and walked none, giving up seven hits in six innings. A two-run double from Carlos Correa in the first was the only offense Houston managed off Freeland and relievers Tyler Kinley and Jeff Hoffman. Prior to Monday Freeland had not given up a first-inning run this season.
But Freeland’s challenge didn’t end in the first.
In the sixth, he threw what he thought was a third strike low and away to Correa. He walked off the mound and shouted toward the outfield when he didn’t get the call, prompting home plate umpire Rob Drake to lift his mask and address Freeland. The next pitch inched even closer to the zone but was also called a ball.
Freeland, at that point, was burning. Correa then singled, but Freeland came back to strike out Jose Altuve and coax a fly ball from Kyle Tucker to end the inning.
“I kept my cool as much as I possibly could,” Freeland said. “I let a few words fly to the umpire. That was the thing. I had to take a breath and realize there was still work to do. I can’t be thrown out of this game, that’s not right.”
Black, a former pitcher, liked the way Freeland handled the situation.
“I told him so,” Black said. “The trick is to make sure you stay composed. You can show emotion in competition and still be able to focus and concentrate. There have been some great competitors who have shown the ability to express themselves. John McEnroe comes to mind. One of the greatest tennis players of all time.
“Kyle has that ability to quickly turn the page and get back on track.”
Added Story, “Free’s very emotional. He wears his heart on his sleeve a lot. That’s why he’s good.
“We love that.”
The Rockies (13-9) play at Houston on Tuesday afternoon before the teams come to Coors Field for two more interleague games on Wednesday and Thursday.
Colorado is 3-5 in one-run games this season.
NOTE
The Rockies placed catcher Elias Diaz on the restricted list. Black said Diaz violated team protocol and guidelines but did not elaborate.