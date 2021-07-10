Heads up! Balls will be flying all over the place at Coors Field during the home run derby. No area will be off limits.
The best sluggers in baseball, coupled with altitude and no humidor, means home runs could hit all corners of the ballpark. Rockies’ shortstop Trevor Story, who will participate in the event, said he thinks it's even possible for one to leave the stadium.
“We get pretty close to hitting the scoreboard,” Story said. “I think it’ll be something to look for.”
Story predicted that Pete Alonso, the 2019 home run derby champion, could clear the left course concourse and hit it into the players parking lot behind it. Rockies manager Black thought Joey Gallo or Shohei Ohtani would be the ones to hit it the furthest.
“I think SmashBurger is in play,” Black said about the restaurant located in the top deck.
Story has an advantage playing at his home ballpark, but he was only able to get one practice session in with Mike Redmond, who will throw to him during the event. Rangers’ Joey Gallo and A’s Matt Olson had a head-to-head battle in Arlington on Saturday in preparation for Monday’s festivities.
On the mend
Austin Gomber, who went on the injured list on June 20 with forearm tightness, threw two simulated innings on Saturday, 35 total pitches. He’ll have a side session on Wednesday, and could start a rehab assignment as early as Friday.
Matt Adams was reinstated from the injured list, adding another left-handed batter back to their bench. José Mujica, who was brought in last week to add some depth to the bullpen but did not appear in a game, was optioned to Triple-A.