LOS ANGELES - Trevor Story may have UCL damage in his right elbow, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fox Sports reported Tuesday afternoon.
The exact diagnosis isn't yet known, Rosenthal tweeted.
The Colorado Rockies all-star shortstop left Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning with elbow soreness.
Story tweaked his elbow on a throw in the first inning and aggravated it on a swing in the fourth.
"I felt something on the throw when I dove for the ball," Story said. "My elbow was a little tight, but I just tried to play through it. When I swung through that pitch, it kind of extended my arm and I felt it a little more."