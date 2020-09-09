If the Rockies find themselves out of a playoff spot this year, they can put much of the blame on the Padres.
San Diego topped Colorado 5-3 on Friday night, finishing off a three-game sweep at Petco Park. This closes the season series between the teams with the Padres winning seven of 10, including six of the last seven.
And as was the case Wednesday, so many of these games were within reach.
"Obviously getting swept is not ideal," said Colorado shortstop Trevor Story, who hit his 10th home run in the loss. "But we played two tough games and felt like we could have won those two and just didn’t get the big hit or make the big pitch at the right time."
Matt Kemp’s two-run home run in the sixth inning put Colorado up 3-2, but the Padres answered immediately with two runs in the bottom half of the inning as they chased starter Antonio Senzatela.
The Rockies then had the leadoff hitter on base in the eighth inning and couldn’t push the tying run across.
San Diego tacked on a run in the bottom of the inning and turned to newly acquired closer Trevor Rosenthal for a quick save, retiring Colorado in order before Story could come to the plate.
This comes after this series opened with the Rockies squandering several chances in a 1-0 loss. And back on July 31, when the Rockies were off to a red-hot start, the Padres handed them their only loss in a span of nine games by erasing a deficit with two outs in the ninth.
As it is, the Padres (28-17) are all but assured a spot in the postseason, while the Rockies (20-23) are going to have to knock some people out of their way to gain entry.
"We can play with anybody," Story said. "We can win against anybody. I like to be optimistic and positive. That’s the way I’m looking at it."
Both innings Colorado scored in Wednesday, San Diego immediately wrested the lead back. Story homered in the first, but Mitch Moreland’s two-run home run in the bottom of the inning made it 2-1.
The same happened after Kemp’s home run, with the Padres then scoring on a Wil Myers triple and a Jake Cronenworth single.
Senzatela gave up four runs in five-plus innings, striking out two and walking four. He gave up six hits.
"It was not my best day," said Senzatela, who had quality starts in three of his past four starts before Wednesday.
Padres starter Zach Davies struck out eight in six innings. Rockies batters struck out 12 times in all three losses.
"Wherever the catcher put his glove, he seemed to hit it," Colorado manager Bud Black said.
The Rockies have Thursday off before beginning a nine-game homestand.
NOTES
The Rockies activated David Dahl from the injured list on Wednesday, but he did not appear in the game. The team also recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau and optioned RHPs Jose Mujica and Antonio Santos. ... Ian Desmond was named the Rockies’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, which goes to the player who "best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team.”