The Rockies jumped into the trade deadline action on Sunday, swapping prospects for Baltimore reliever Mychal Givens.
Givens, 30, has posted a 1.38 ERA this year in 13 innings across 12 appearances. He has 19 strikeouts, six walks and has given up seven hits.
“He’s a proven big league relief pitcher who will definitely help us,” manager Bud Black said. “We’re excited to have him. I know the guys in the clubhouse were excited to see the name. He’s a good one. We’ll use him in the back end of the game to help us win.”
Still a year away from free agency, Givens will be arbitration eligible this winter but under club control through the 2021 season.
That extra year lifted Givens' price tag, as Colorado shipped first baseman Tyler Nevin and shortstop Terrin Vavra to the Orioles, along with a player to be named later. Nevin, 23, a sandwich pick (No. 38 overall) in 2015, was rated as the Rockies’ No. 14 prospect by MLB.com, while Vavra, 23, was No. 7. Vavra was a third-round pick from Minnesota in 2018 who posted a slash line of .313/.405/.483 in 146 games in seasons at Low-A and High-A.
“You’re adding an All-Star-type of pitcher,” Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich said, “and generally you’ve got to pay a high premium for that.”
Colorado’s bullpen has lacked stability in the back end. Closer Wade Davis was ineffective before going to the injured list and Scott Oberg will miss the season because of blood clots.
By Wins Above Replacement, according to baseball-reference.com, the Rockies rank No. 23 of 30 MLB teams in bullpen production. But they also rank last for what they’ve received from center fielders and third from the bottom from catchers.
So, is there a chance the deals aren’t finished?
“We certainly have other conversations that we have had that are somewhat ongoing,” Bridich said. “We may, we may not be done. I’m not sure yet. Typically, there’s a flurry of action on the last day of the deadline, right? We’ll see what goes on.”
With a month left in the season, Colorado (17-17) trails the Dodgers by eight games in the NL West and second-place San Diego by three games. Under this year’s format, first- and second-place teams qualify for the postseason, as do two wild cards from each league. The Rockies currently lead the wild card race, with Miami a half game back for the second spot and four other teams — San Francisco, the New York Mets, Milwaukee and Cincinnati — within two games.