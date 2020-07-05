DENVER — All around the Rockies, and within their clubhouse, Major League Baseball players are opting out of the 2020 season with concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond has opted out. Same for Dodgers starter David Price and Diamondbacks slugger Ryan Zimmerman. Baseball’s best player, Mike Trout of the Angels, has said he would consider not playing too.
Rockies superstar Nolan Arenado?
Put him in, coach.
Asked Sunday about the unusual circumstances surrounding baseball's start, Arenado uncorked a profound testament to his love — even need — for baseball: “I think going into the season I knew nothing would be the same. My mental (state) has been about that. This is what it is. This is how this season’s going to go. People might not like this opinion. My personal opinion is I think it’s safer that we’re playing and being around our teammates instead of being on our own.
“When we have things to look forward to, which we do, it keeps you accountable. During quarantine when you’re away and you don’t have anything to look forward to,” Arenado said. “There’s no end game. You kind of just don’t know what to do. You start to lose sight. You start to get lazy with how you go about your business. When you’re here around the guys you have to focus and you have to think about them. You have to do the little things.”
The Rockies are in their first week of a three-week summer camp that’s taking place at Coors Field and Metropolitan State University-Denver. A 60-game season opens July 23 or 24. From the sounds of his address Sunday at Coors Field, count Arenado in for all 60 and then some.
“I think it’s important that we play. That is my opinion,” Arenado said.