The misery continues.
The Rockies had no answers for the Dodgers all weekend, but particularly Sunday as Los Angeles homered seven times in a 11-3 rout that finished a three-game sweep.
Colorado (13-15) has dropped seven in a row — its longest losing streak since a nine-game skid in August 2019 — and has lost 12 of its last 14.
In this ongoing nightmare, Sunday marked a low point.
"We care so much about this team, about winning, the belief that we have in ourselves, and we’re not fulfilling that right now," said shortstop Trevor Story, who homered and made a diving play to start an unlikely double play in the early innings when the game was close. "We’re not playing the way we know we can play. That’s always frustrating.
"It’s hard to pinpoint one thing you need to do. … We just haven’t played well enough to win. I think it’s as simple as that. With that comes a little frustration and anger, for sure, because we know we’re under-performing."
The loss was the most lopsided of the season for Colorado. The game was tied 2-2 going into the bottom of the fourth after each team hit two solo home runs. Story and Ryan McMahon contributed Colorado's.
Then Colorado went silent and the host Dodgers kept roaring.
Mookie Betts homered twice, driving in three runs, scoring three runs and adding a single and a stolen base. Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy, Kiki Hernandez and Will Smith also homered.
Hernandez’s three-run home run in the fourth was the back breaker, blowing open a 2-2 game.
Antonio Senzatela (3-1) took the loss, giving up six runs in 5 1/3 innings for the Rockies. He struck out one and walked one.
"I just missed a couple spots, leave the ball right in the middle, and they hit it very well," Senzatela said.
The Rockies mixed up the lineup, giving Nolan Arenado a day off and moving Story from No. 2 to No. 4 in the order.
The results didn’t change, however, as the Dodgers (22-8) improved upon baseball's best record.
Asked if, like in a different era, a manager might reach the point where he'd overturn a table holding a postgame meal, manager Bud Black dryly responded that in the days of COVID-19, such meals don't exist.
But when he actually answered the question, Black mentioned growing frustration but continued belief that this team that was 11-3 when it began play two weeks earlier still had the ability to turn things around.
The results just aren't there now, though most games have been far more competitive than Sunday's.
"The simple truth of this series, they outpitched us and they outhit us," Black said. "That’s the bottom line."
Sam Hilliard added a solo home run in the ninth for Colorado, which moves to Arizona for a four-game series.
The Rockies have lost 16 of 17 at Dodgers Stadium, were outscored 20-7 in the series and were 1 for 17 with runners in scoring position.