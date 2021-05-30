All signs pointed toward another disappointing road trip. Yet at the last second, Charlie Blackmon came through when Colorado needed it the most.
On the back of Blackmon’s three-hit, two-RBIs day, the Rockies snuck out a win over the Pirates 4-3 to avoid being swept.
It was Blackmon who helped break the 17-inning scoreless streak in the fourth inning, hitting a triple to send Yonathan Daza home. In the top of the eighth, after Blackmon hit a double, CJ Cron walked with the bases loaded and the Rockies got a free run to get within one.
In the bottom of the ninth, with two outs, Blackmon’s double sent Ryan McMahon home to tie the game. Matt Adams hit a RBI single to give the Rockies the lead, and Daniel Bard pitched a quick inning to secure the win. It was the Rockies' first lead in 45 innings.
One game at the end of a trip will not fix their road problems. They are 4-23 away from Coors Field, the worst start in franchise history and for any major league team since the Royals in 2006. The Rockies have also been shut out 10 times on the road, another major league record for this time of the season.
On Sunday, the Pirates handed them chances in late innings, but the Rockies left 11 in scoring position and 12 on base.
Where do they go from here? As manager Bud Black says often, they are a young team. Their plan is to continue teaching, and hope that the results will eventually follow. They tried adjusting batting practice, a small change that seems to not have made a big difference.
They have a much-needed day off Monday, then start a home stand. The Rockies have just over a week to come up with a new plan before they head back onto the road.