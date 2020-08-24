The Rockies found Ryan Castellani at Phoenix’s Brophy College Preparatory in the second round of the MLB draft six years ago.
On Monday, Castellani found his first big-league win about five miles from that same school.
Castellani threw six solid innings, allowing the Rockies to end a seven-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Diamondbacks at Chase Field, just a few minutes straight south of the Brophy campus.
“Growing up, going to games there, I always dreamed about it,” Castellani said Sunday, in advance of his fourth big-league start and first in his home state. “But first time being able to get on the mound against the D-Backs, it will be a lot of fun.”
Castellani walked three, gave up two solo home runs and a single in an economical six innings that required only 82 pitches. He struck out three.
Carlos Estevez recorded four outs in relief, replacing Yency Almonte with two on, two out in the seventh and working the eighth inning.
Daniel Bard recorded a save against the team that employed him as a mental skills coach the past two years.
The Rockies had a solo home run from Trevor Story, an RBI single from Raimel Tapia and the benefit of two strange plays on the base paths.
Colorado (14-15) catcher Tony Walters dove headfirst into third, just behind a throw. He brought his hands down hard on Arizona third baseman Eduardo Escobar, jarring the ball loose. Wolters was called safe and scored on a sacrifice fly from Daniel Murphy.
In the fifth, Kole Calhoun – who along with Christian Walker hit home runs for Arizona – tried to advance to second when a throw from the outfield got away at first base. He appeared to intentionally lean his head into the throw from Wolters and was called out for interference.
Arizona (13-17) manager Torey Lovullo was ejected arguing the call.
Tapia went 3 for 5 for Colorado with a stolen base and an RBI.
NOTE
Charlie Blackmon (tight quad) was a late scratch for the Rockies.