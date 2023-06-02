Colorado Rockies 7, Kansas City Royals 2

What happened: The Rockies snapped a four-game losing streak with a series-opening 7-2 win against the Royals. Despite falling behind 2-1 in the third inning, Colorado scored six runs in the eighth to take a five-run lead — one it never surrendered. Kansas City didn’t score after the third inning.

On the mound: Rockies starter Chase Anderson struggled early, allowing two runs in the first three innings. He settled in, though, holding the Royals scoreless for the next three. Reliever Brent Suter held Kansas City scoreless in the seventh and eighth innings to earn the win. Justin Lawrence earned the save for Colorado. Jordan Lyles pitched well as Kansas City’s starter, allowing only one run on two hits in five innings. The game unraveled, though, for Royals reliever Carlos Hernandez, who gave up four earned runs in only a third of an inning.

At the plate: Six of the Rockies starters in the lineup collected hits, and Elias Diaz and Ryan McMahon each had two. McMahon hit a home run, and so did Kansas City’s Edward Olivares. Colorado finished with nine hits, while Kansas City logged six.

What’s next: Rockies (LHP Austin Gomber) at Royals (LHP Daniel Lynch) at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium (AT&T SportsNet).