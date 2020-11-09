Just a few days into the Major League Baseball offseason, the Rockies have made their first move, signing right-handed pitcher Dereck Rodriguez to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training, his agent Gavin Kahn tweeted Monday.
Rodriguez is the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez and was most recently a member of the Detroit Tigers, although he did not make an official appearance with the team. The 28-year-old spent parts of the last three seasons in the NL West as a member of the San Francisco Giants.
The Texas native, who was originally drafted as an outfielder by the Minnesota Twins in 2011, had a surprising rookie season in the Bay Area in 2018, finishing with a 6-4 record and a 2.81 ERA in 21 appearances (19 starts) for the Giants. He struggled to find that same form in San Francisco in the last two seasons, however.
Rodriguez struggled as a starter in 2019 and was moved to the Giants’ bullpen, ending the year with a 6-11 record and a 5.64 ERA in 28 appearances (16 starts).
In 2020 Rodriguez made just two appearances out of the bullpen for San Francisco, but was roughed up in four innings of work, allowing 10 hits and six earned runs. He was designated for assignment in late August before being claimed by the Tigers and ultimately winding up a free agent.