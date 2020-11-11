The Rockies have made their second move of the offseason by signing left-handed reliever Brian Gonzalez to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training, his agent Gavin Kahn tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Gonzalez has yet to pitch in the big leagues, but is a former Orioles third-round pick who spent the last six seasons in the Baltimore system, reaching Double-A.

The 25-year-old from Miramar, Fla., spent the 2020 season as part of the 60-man roster at the Orioles’ alternate training site in Bowie, Md.

Gonzalez originally began his career as a starter, but was converted to a reliever in 2019 after posting a 5.69 ERA in 17 Double-A starts in 2018.

After receiving an invitation to Baltimore’s spring training in 2019, Gonzalez battled injuries during the season and wound up making just 24 appearances across three levels, including 18 in Double-A.

Colorado signed pitcher Dereck Rodriguez earlier in the week.