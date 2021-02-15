After bringing Greg Bird into the mix last week, the Rockies have added another first base bat as spring training is just days away.
Former Utah standout C.J. Cron has signed a minor league contract with Colorado with an invitation to spring training, the team announced Monday.
The Rockies will be Cron’s fifth team in the last five seasons and his first ever stint in the National League.
Cron was the Opening Day first baseman for the Tigers last season and had a solid start to the season, hitting four home runs in the team’s first 13 games before he needed to have season-ending knee surgery on Aug. 15.
Before joining the Tigers, Cron had two productive seasons in 2018 and 2019 for the Rays and Twins, respectively. He hit a total of 55 home runs and had 152 RBIs during those two seasons. His father, Chris, and brother, Kevin, also played professional baseball.
With both Bird and Cron into the fold, there will likely be a healthy competition for the starting first base job as Josh Fuentes is coming off a season in which he hit .306 and emerged as the team’s top option at first base heading into 2021.