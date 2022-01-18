The Rockies finalized their Triple-A staff on Tuesday, announcing that manager Warren Schaeffer will return for his second year and former player Jordan Pacheco will join the ranks as hitting coach.
This will be Schaeffer's ninth season with the Rockies organization. The Isotopes went 58-72 last season.
"He has an even-keeled mindset," Rockies manager Bud Black said on Schaeffer at the end of last season. "He's positive. He keeps his energy at a high level, his leadership at a high level."
Pacheco was drafted by Colorado in 2007 and spent four seasons with the Rockies before moving on to the Cardinals and the Reds. This is his first professional coaching job.
Also on the staff is Pedro Lopez, who is transitioning from hitting coach to bench coach, and Frank Gonzales, who is joining the staff as pitching coach.
