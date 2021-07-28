ANAHEIM, Calif. - Sometimes, the best way to see if a fish is going to swim in the big pond is to just throw them in the water.
The Rockies have done just that with their young relievers this season, and on Wednesday, after scheduled starter Chi Chi González was placed in MLB’s COVID protocols, the newbies got the chance to run the show. The Angels got the win, beating the Rockies 8-7 to take the series.
"To our guys' credit, we came back," manager Bud Black said. "We played hard all game."
The Rockies have moved into an evaluation stage, testing their inexperienced players to see who should be a part of the roster moving forward. Now, especially with Mychal Givens traded to the Reds earlier in the day and more veterans possibly on their way out as Friday’s trade deadline nears, they will get even more opportunities to prove they should be here in the future.
Black strutted out all of his young relievers on Tuesday, beginning with Lucas Gilbreath, a former starter turned reliever who was told just hours prior to the game that he would be opening. They kept his routine as close to normal as possible, warming up in the bullpen during the top of the first and coming straight to the mound like he would for an inning of relief.
His pitch count was already set low, topping out at 30, and the Rockies were hoping to get two innings out of him. They just got one though, as he labored through 26 pitches before he was able to end the inning. His slider was landing inside, but his fastball command was all over the place. He didn’t get the chance to show off his change-up, a pitch he implemented for the first time last week, when he got his first major league save against the Dodgers.
Antonio Santos, recalled earlier in the day in place of Justin Lawrence, took over in the second. He put together a solid 2.2 innings of work, walking two but allowing just one hit and one run. He was able to fire off 51 pitches, stretched about 30 pitches beyond what he usually does to give the Rockies some much needed mileage.
"Santos threw the ball well, his stuff was good," Black said. "He gave us what we needed."
Santos passed it off to Jesus Tinoco, who was also brought in earlier Wednesday. His first outing in the majors this season is one he’d like not to go into his case file. He gave up five runs on three homers, digging the Rockies into a hole.
"He had a tough outing, there’s no doubt about it," Black said. "It was a rough night for Jesus."
Then came southpaw Ben Bowden, who struck out three in two clean innings of work.
The Rockies' offense kept them in the game, scoring seven runs on the road and stringing hits together late when they need it most. Trevor Story had a two-run homer in the first, and Raimel Tapia sent two home with his double in the seventh. Brendan Rodgers tied the game in the eighth with his RBI single. Tapia finished with four hits, and Joshua Fuentes had two, his first knocks since before the All-Star break.
The team now heads off to San Diego with less than 48 hours remaining until the trade deadline.