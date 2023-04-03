Ryan Feltner's personal roller coaster on Monday is one he won't sign up for again anytime soon.

In his first start of the year, Colorado's youngster struck out four in the first two innings before things fell apart in the Rockies' 13-4 road loss to the Dodgers.

He exited the fourth frame with a 2-0 deficit and reemerged with a 4-2 lead, lead in large part by Harold Castro's two-run single. Then things went awry.

With two outs and Freddie Freeman on second after a double, Feltner seemingly struck out Will Smith on a fastball at the bottom of the strike zone. It was called a ball, and quickly gave way to another walk of Max Muncy in the ensuing at-bat.

The two hitters ended Feltner's night, but not the threat.

Jake Bird came in to relieve Feltner and proceeded to allow a two-run single, two-run triple and a two-run home run to Jason Heyward that capped the outburst and put the Rockies back down, 9-4.

"We have to get over the efficiency hurdle, it's too often that the pitch count rises in the third and fourth innings," manager Bud Black said. "You have to smell a finish line there and we just didn't do it."

It brought Feltner's final line to 4⅔ innings pitched and five earned runs around five walks and seven strikeouts. Bird finished with four earned runs allowed and just one out.

The turn of events came for Bird after two scoreless appearances against the Padres to start the season.

Feltner's start, paired with Jose Ureña's 2⅓ innings on Saturday, once again exposed the team's lack of major-league pitching depth.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Austin Gomber, Kyle Freeland and Germán Márquez all locked down quality starts in their opening nods, but the Rockies sank to 2-3 with Monday's loss all the same.

The problems only figure to worsen once the team makes it way back to the spacious outfield confines of Coors Field later this week.

Cron takes home honor

After the league's first week, C.J. Cron is already turning heads once more.

He was named the National League Player of the Week on Monday after an opening series against the San Diego Padres that saw the slugger blast three home runs, another two doubles and drive in seven runs over the three-game series.

The stretch included a four-hit effort to start the Rockies off with a 7-2 win on Opening Day.

He joined Carlos González, among six other former Rockies on a list of players in the organization who have collected seven-or-more hits in the first three games. He became Colorado's first to have seven hits and three home runs in the first three games.

Cody Bellinger was the last to do it league-wide in 2019 en route to his Most Valuable Player nod.