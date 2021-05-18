Scott Oberg doesn’t know when, or even if, he can pitch again in the major leagues. But that hasn't stopped him from being present for his teammates.

Oberg had surgery in March to remove a blood clot in his right arm, his fourth bout with the condition. He has played catch in the outfield and worked with trainers, but it’s still too early to know if he can continue his playing career.

"He's potentially holding out hope that he can pitch again,” manager Bud Black said. “This is obviously career-threatening and potentially life stuff.”

Oberg is still around for all home games though, and he’s been helping out his fellow relievers at a time when they need it most. The bullpen has a 5.75 ERA entering Tuesday’s game against the Padres, the second highest in MLB.

They have four rookies — Ben Bowden, Lucas Gilbreath, Jordan Sheffield, Justin Lawrence — with only Daniel Bard and Mychal Givens around as true veterans. Oberg has been an extra voice in team meetings and a guide for the younger players.

He’s also been an extra set of eyes for Bard, who has looked off at times this season. Bard said Oberg has helped him review video and talked through his mistakes with him.

“He wants to be out there,” Bard said. “We want him out there, but he’s done an awesome job.”

Injury updates

CJ Cron (lower back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game and will start at first base. Antonio Santos, who pitched two scoreless relief innings May 17, was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. Charlie Blackmon (mild groin strain) will start Tuesday for the first time since Friday.

Brendan Rodgers (hamstring strain) will attempt to play nine innings with Triple-A Albuquerque for the second night in a row. It’ll be a big test for Rodgers, as he works to improve his stamina and get back into game shape.

Matt Adams (shin contusion) is not close to being active. He is improving after being hit in the shin with a foul ball last week and is able to walk, but has not begun any activity yet. The area around the tibia is swollen and fragile, and Black said they want to be extra careful.