WASHINGTON - Ryan McMahon stood on the dugout steps after a sweltering batting practice in the D.C. humidity and made his intentions very clear: He wants to win a Gold Glove Award.

His teammates, overhearing this conversation, laughed and rolled their eyes as they walked by.

“I didn’t bring it up!” he yelled after them.

McMahon hasn't been shy in the clubhouse about how much he wants to win the Gold Glove, the award given annually to the best defender at each position. And even though his teammates joke about the topic, they all agree he deserves it. After all, they are the ones who see his stunning defensive plays every night, from the barehanded grabs to making a tag between his legs.

“That’s a gold-glover over there,” utility man Rio Ruiz said. “If he doesn’t win, I don’t know what else to say.”

“We’ve been here all year and have seen what he’s been able to do,” infielder Brendan Rodgers added. “It’s tough not to give it to him."

McMahon grew up as a third baseman, but didn’t see extended time at that corner in the major leagues until this year because of Nolan Arenado, who was traded to the Cardinals in the offseason. Now, McMahon is competing for the Gold Glove with Arenado, who has won the award every year since 2013.

While teammates — and everyone else in the baseball world, it seems — marvel at his plays, McMahon doesn’t. He expects this of himself now.

“I’m not amazed,” he said. “I put in a lot of work to be a good defender.”

He hasn’t always felt that way, though. McMahon said he was a "terrible" defender earlier in his career, and it took a trip to instructional leagues in 2016 to turn the tide. Under the Arizona sun, McMahon and Jerry Weintsein, a former coach in the organization, created project 960. It was all about confidence — Weinstein wanted him to know he could get the play done 96 percent of the time.

McMahon didn’t pick up a bat for a month. Instead, he spent the entire time with Weinstein nit-picking his every move. He also used a stopwatch to time his reactions.

“It was terrible,” McMahon said.

But that work led to his first invite to major league spring training a few months later, where he arrived at 7 a.m. to take grounders from third base coach Stu Cole out on the back fields. Cole sent balls in every direction, challenging the promising young infielder.

Five years after that trip to Arizona, McMahon leads the league in defensive runs saved. It will still be hard to beat out Arenado, who continues to make jaw-dropping plays for the Cardinals. The winner will be announced after the World Series.

“I want to win,” McMahon said. “Everyone should want to be the best defender at their spot. There are a lot of players who play good defense, but I want to win it and I’m going to continue to try to play good enough defense to win it.”