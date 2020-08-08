Ryan Castellani has now made his first Major League start and helped the Rockies to yet another win and a fifth consecutive series victory to open the season.
He has not, however, surrendered a hit.
Castellani’s big-league debut consisted of four no-hit, shutout innings as Colorado topped the Mariners 5-0 on Saturday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
The 2014 second-round pick walked one and hit a batter as he worked into the fifth inning. Jeff Hoffman, Yency Almonte and Phillip Diehl took it from there, throwing a combined one-hitter.
"I couldn’t have pictured it any better in my head," Castellani said.
Hoffman (2-0) picked up the victory with three relief innings. He thwarted the only threat Seattle posed after Castellani opened the inning with a hit-by-pitch and walk after throwing four perfect innings.
J.P Crawford had Seattle's only hit, a single in the sixth inning.
Charlie Blackmon provided the big hit for the Rockies, a three-run double in the fifth inning. Blackmon went 3 for 4 with a walk, lifting his batting average to .423 and extending his hitting streak to 12 games.
Castellani, 24, went 2-5 with an 8.31 ERA in Triple-A Albuquerque in 2019. He was called up on Saturday in place of injured starter Chi Chi Gonzalez.
He said playing in an empty stadium during a pandemic did little to calm the emotions that came with a big-league debut.
"Regardless, my heart was racing like crazy," he said. "I was in the Arizona Fall League the last two years, so I was used to playing with no fans. It was more just about doing everything I possibly can to lock in with (catcher) Drew (Butera) and block everything else out because I knew that was the only way I was going to succeed. If I got stuck in all the distractions around me, I knew it could go sideways."
The Rockies (11-3) will look for a three-game sweep behind ace German Marquez on Sunday.