Before the Rockies left for their series in Miami, a few players approached manager Bud Black about doing a themed dress day for the trip.
It’s a common way to liven up road trips across the major leagues, but for the Rockies, it seemed almost a necessity.
They had to find a way to loosen up on the road. After all, the Rockies are 4-23 away from Coors Field this season. That’s the worst away record in MLB by quite a bit. The Diamondbacks, who are last behind the Rockies in the National League standings, have five more road wins than Colorado at 9-24.
Black approved the idea right away, and the Rockies opted for a "Miami Vice"-themed trip, complete with tropical patterned suits, fedoras, and even a few cigars.
“I think it adds a little bit of fun to the flight,” Black said, before noting that Chi Chi Gonzalez’s suit, adorned with bright green leaves, was his favorite look. “It sort of gets their minds off of certain things, which I think helps the players. I think it helps them relax.”
The flight may have been fun, but the game that followed certainly wasn’t.
The Rockies dropped the first of a three-game series to the Marlins, 6-2 on Tuesday in Miami.
Colorado scored first, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Garrett Hampson started things off with a bouncing double up the third-base line. Charlie Blackmon moved him over on an infield single that snuck past pitcher Pablo Lopez, and then Ryan McMahon grounded out, to bring Hampson home.
But the Marlins put four runs on the board in the bottom of the third, forcing Black to make an early phone call to the bullpen for pitchers to warm up.
National League RBI leader Jesus Aguilar put the Marlins on the board with a long fly ball. Jon Berti tagged up and was able to score. Then, with two runners still on base, former Rockie Corey Dickerson smacked a low pitch to the wall for a triple that brought in two more runs. Adam Duvall capped off the efficient inning with an RBI single to make it 4-1.
Senzatela was able to get out of the inning on the following at-bat, but in addition to the four runs given up, he threw 32 pitches, giving him 52 on the game.
The Rockies were able to get a run back in the fourth, when Blackmon scored on a wild pitch.
The center fielder, who is on an eight-game hitting streak, got on base with a single that put him third on the Rockies' all-time hit leaders list (passing Larry Walker). If that wasn’t enough excitement for one at-bat, then add in this: Tuesday was the 10-year anniversary of Blackmon’s first hit as a Rockie.
The next two innings were scoreless for both teams, and despite the flurry of runs in the third, Senzatela pitched a solid game, even notching his career-high in strikeouts with eight. He went six innings and 98 pitches.
Down just two runs, the Rockies were in striking distance, but Colorado only got one hit in the next four innings — a Dom Nunez single in the fifth — and Miami increased its lead in the bottom of the seventh.
Carlos Estevez came in for relief, but only recorded one out, giving up four singles and two runs to give the Marlins a 6-2 lead.
Miami's Pablo Lopez went eight innings, giving up five hits and two runs while striking out eight. He retired the last 11 batters he faced.