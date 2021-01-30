Final details of the trade that sent Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies to the St. Louis Cardinals haven’t been made public, but The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal tweeted the names of five players rumored to be involved in the deal. Notably missing were the Cardinals’ three players included on MLB.com’s recent list of Top 100 prospects — OF Dylan Carlson (No. 13), LHP Matthew Liberatore (No. 37) and 3B Nolan Gorman (No. 38).
These are the five players rumored to be coming to the Rockies in exchange for Arenado and cash.
1B Luken Baker
A hulking 6-foot-4, 265-pound first baseman, Baker is ranked as the No. 23 prospect in the St. Louis system by MLB.com. He was a high school pitcher who threw 90 mph, but injuries prompted him to settle in at first base while at TCU. His power and arm grade as MLB-ready.
RELATED: Colorado is now the Casa Bonita of Major League Baseball
LHP Austin Gomber
A 27-year-old lefty, Gomber’s fastball reaches 92.9 mph and his best pitch is a change-up, which he throws about 22% of the time. Gomber reached the majors in 2018. He owns a 3.72 career ERA in 104 innings with St. Louis, posting a 7-3 record with 94 strikeouts and 47 walks.
RHP Angel Rondon
The 23-year-old from the Dominican Republic has been noted as having a strong fastball (touching 97 mph) and curveball complemented by an adequate change-up. Reaching Double-A in 2019 after a dominant eight starts in High-A, the 6-1, 205-pound right-hander, who was young for that level, posted a 3.21 ERA in 115 innings, striking out 112, walking 42 and holding batters to a .230 average. MLB.com lists Rondon as the No. 13 prospect in the Cardinals’ system.
RELATED: From the archives - Remember Nolan Arenado's short stay with the Colorado Springs Sky Sox?
OF Jhon Torres
A 6-4, 199-pound five-tool outfielder from Columbia, Torres was initially signed at 16 by the Indians before being traded to St. Louis for Oscar Mercado. Most descriptions of his game focus on his multiple abilities that remain raw. He will turn 21 in March.
RHP Jake Woodford
A first-round pick in 2015 out of his Tampa, Fla., high school, the 6-4, 215-pound Woodford, 24, reached the major leagues in 2020. His arsenal consists almost entirely of a fastball, cutter and change-up. He posted a 5.57 ERA in 21 innings for the Cardinals in 2020, striking out 16 with five walks.