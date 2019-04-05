DENVER - Trevor Story hopes his two late home runs can light a spark that burns into tomorrow.
Manager Bud Black says there’s simply a different feeling in your body at the start of the year, but “things have a tendency to smooth out.”
Words of calm and encouragement are easy to find in the Colorado Rockies clubhouse, but evidence of it has been lacking on the field.
It was particularly absent in a stinker of a home opener, where the Los Angeles Dodgers dismissed the pomp and circumstance provided by the home team and its sold-out crowd of 48,404 and romped to a substantial 10-6 victory.
The score was 9-1 in the seventh inning of a game that dragged on for 3 hours, 52 minutes.
“You could feel the excitement from the fans and everybody today,” Story said. “They brought it.
“We didn’t.”
They are making something of a habit of this. Before Story’s two-run home run in the seventh inning, the Rockies had scored just three runs over their previous 47 innings.
It’s early, sure. If this were an NFL season, there would be more than 7 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the first game.
But there’s a pattern here. The Rockies closed last season with two shutout losses in the divisional playoff round against the Brewers. They got there after eking out a 1-0 victory over the Cubs in a 13-inning wild-card game.
They played in that game because a six-game stretch where they scored just nine runs in mid-August knocked them out of first place.
This is an offense that has shown a tendency to fall asleep, and this year it’s taken a while to jolt it awake.
Colorado went scoreless in a first-and-third situation Friday with the top of the order coming up and nobody out, and it scored just one when it had the bases loaded and the 3-4-5 hitters due up.
It went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers kept hitting home runs at a prodigious pace, hitting three more to bring their season total to 20 through just eight games.
“We’re a damn good ballclub, we’ve got a lot of good hitters on this team,” said Rockies first baseman Ryan McMahon. “So, we’re expecting to get going soon.”
Yes, it’s incredibly early. The Rockies have 80 more games on the home schedule. The road slate remains nearly as full. There’s time to right this and then some, and it’s not like Colorado (3-5) hasn’t found a few wins despite its struggles.
But the team wants more than this, and the massive, happy gathering wanted more than to enjoy the 69-degree weather on this picturesque day.
The optimists in the clubhouse beneath the stands on the first-base side think it’s only a day away.
“We know it’s going to turn,” Story said, “and once it does we feel like we’re going to be on the right side of these games.”