Rockies reliever Scott Oberg underwent surgery on Thursday night to remove blood clots in his right elbow, the Rockies confirmed.
The condition, which first flared in 2018, has kept him sidelined since 2019. This surgery may be the end of Oberg's career.
Oberg, 31, last had surgery in September at the University of Pennsylvania. He was making progress towards a comeback this spring. He pitched in four spring training games, the last coming on Monday, just three days before the surgery. He allowed just two hits in four innings pitched.
Oberg was one of the Rockies top relievers in 2018 and 2019. He had an ERA of 2.45 in 2018 and 2.25 in 2019.
He was expected to be a key contributor to the Rockies bullpen this season, with the possibility of getting in some work as a closer. He pitched 251.7 total innings for the Rockies in five seasons.
It's another big blow to the Rockies, who earlier this week found out that they would be without starting pitcher Kyle Freeland for at least a month after he suffered a shoulder sprain.