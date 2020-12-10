When Daniel Bard took the mound in the fifth inning of the Rockies’ second game of the 2020 season on July 25, it had been over seven years since his last appearance in a major league game.
He threw 1 ⅓ innings that day and allowed no runs on two hits, recording a strikeout and the win in the process. The former 2006 first round pick rediscovered himself on the mound and regained his status as one of the most effective relievers in baseball, quickly becoming one of the feel good stories of the 2020 season after he caught the yips eight seasons ago.
Now he’s been rewarded as one of two winners of the Comeback Player of the Year award, along with Royals catcher Salvador Perez.
Bard finished the year with six saves and a 3.65 ERA in 23 appearances, establishing himself as manager Bud Black’s go-to reliever late in games.
For much of the 2020 season, Bard resembled the player who thrived in late-game situations for the Red Sox in 2009-11. He was throwing harder and just as effective as he did in 2010 when he had a 1.93 ERA.
The highlight of his season arguably came on Aug. 11 when Bard recorded his first save since 2011, coming in to face Stephen Vogt in a one-run game with two outs in the ninth. He got Vogt looking at a strikeout to end the game.
Rockies announce invitations to minor league affiliates
Major League Baseball overhauled the structure of its minor leagues last month with now only four full-season affiliates and no short-season affiliates for each team.
The Rockies officially extended invitations to four teams — the Albuquerque Isotopes (Triple-A), the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A), the Spokane Indians (High-A) and the Fresno Grizzlies (Low-A) — to be Colorado’s minor league affiliates.
“We are thrilled with the teams that we will call home for our Minor League Baseball program next season and well into the future. We have had great relationships in Albuquerque and Hartford, and look forward to our new partnerships in Spokane and Fresno,” Rockies Owner/Chairman and CEO Dick Monfort said in a press release.
The Isotopes and Yard Goats have been the Triple-A and Double-A affiliates, respectively, of the Rockies since 2015, while the Indians and Grizzlies are new to the organization’s minor league structure. The Grizzlies had been a member of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League since their founding in 1998, serving as affiliates for the Giants, Astros and Nationals.