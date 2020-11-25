The centerpiece of the Troy Tulowitzki trade from all the way back in 2015 is officially no longer a member of the Rockies.
On Wednesday, Colorado traded Jeff Hoffman, along with minor league pitcher Case Williams, to the Reds in exchange for right-handed pitcher Robert Stephenson and outfield prospect Jameson Hannah.
When he was acquired, Hoffman was labeled as the future ace in Colorado. But after 68 appearances in the big leagues (38 starts), Hoffman, a former No. 9 overall pick in the 2014 draft, will just be known as another top pitching prospect who couldn’t make it with the Rockies.
Overall, he leaves the Rockies with a 10-16 record and a 6.90 ERA across parts of five big league seasons. It had become increasingly clear in the past year that Hoffman was no longer part of Colorado’s future plans and he pitched just 16 times out of the bullpen this season, amassing 21⅓ innings of work and an ERA above nine.
In return, Colorado is acquiring a player in Stephenson who is a year younger than Hoffman and has had a similar career as a former first-round pick who hasn’t been able to find prolonged success in the majors.
The Reds took Stephenson at No. 27 overall in the 2011 draft and he was once considered Cincinnati’s top prospect, but he was converted to a reliever full time after the 2018 season. He made his MLB debut, but bounced back and forth between Cincinnati and Triple-A Louisville for a few years before finally settling into the Reds’ bullpen.
Stephenson pitched fairly well in 2019, throwing over 64 innings in 57 appearances with an ERA under four and an average of 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. He struggled in 2020, however, with a 9.90 ERA in 10 innings of work.
Hannah is also a former high draft pick, a former second-round selection of the Athletics in 2018. He was traded to the Reds at the trade deadline in 2019 in exchange for Tanner Roark. Hannah is a 23-year-old outfielder who played at Dallas Baptist University. The highest level he’s reached is advanced-A ball in 2019, where he hit .274 with two home runs and 37 RBIs across 110 games as a member of the A’s and Reds organizations.