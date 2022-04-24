A year ago, the Rockies hitting the road felt like they were lining themselves up for failure. Now, "Road Rox" is a rallying cry. Colorado beat the Detroit Tigers 6-2 on Sunday, taking two out of three.
To correct their early-season woes from a year ago — when they went almost two months before they won their third road game — they needed to find a way to jump-start their offense on the road. Even after acquiring Kris Bryant, they wanted more. So they went out and got Randal Grichuk from the Blue Jays, trading away Raimel Tapia, who had been their primary leadoff man.
The move paid off right away — Grichuk was riding an eight game hitting streak heading into Sunday's game against the Tigers — but the Rockies still hadn't seen him reach his full potential. That was, at least, until Sunday, when Grichuk finally cranked out his first home run in Purple. He launched it 414 feet to left center to pad the Rockies' lead.
So far, the Rockies are a completely new team on the road, thanks in part to their new additions. A year ago, it took them until the midway point of the season to get their first road series win. They are now two for two, and have yet to lose a series either on the road or at home.
It's not just Grichuk, who also had a single and a double on Sunday in addition to his home run. The Rockies scored all six of their runs with two outs — showing patience and plate discipline. Connor Joe has been steady, extending his hitting streak to 11 games and his on-base streak to 18, dating back to Aug. 30, 2021. CJ Cron is near the top of the league in home runs and RBIs, driving in a run Sunday to bolster that number.
And now Charlie Blackmon, who typically gets off to slow starts, has emerged. He went 4-for-5, with his first stolen base of the season and two RBIs. It was his first four hit day since Aug. 10, 2020.
Chad Kuhl — who the Rockies signed at $3 million last month — has been perhaps their biggest surprise early on, pulling together another steady start on Sunday. He went six innings, giving up just one run on four hits and striking out four. His slider was especially effective, getting hitters out on both sides of the plate. He is the first starter to allow two or fewer runs in the first three starts of his Rockies career, and he currently leads the rotation with a 1.10 ERA.