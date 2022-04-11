ARLINGTON, Texas — In the end, it doesn't matter how a team gets a win.

For the Rockies on Monday, their first road game of the year included a dozen missed opportunities and a handful of errors from both teams. But, thanks to a video review and a dramatic finish, the Rockies were able to sneak out a 6-4 win over the Rangers in 10 innings.

"We rose to the occasion at the end," manager Bud Black said. "Offensively we did some great things, but if you ask the guys they are probably going to say we should have done more."

Last year, it took them eight games to get a road win, and it was a sore subject all season. This year, much to the relief of the players who went through that treacherous stretch a year ago, they got it on their first try.

"After last year not so great on the road, this is a good little jump-start for us," Brendan Rodgers said. "It weights on me. I love hitting on the road. I hate losing. I definitely am more focused on it this year and a lot of guys are too."

Here’s #Rockies manager Bud Black’s explanation of that last play and the review: pic.twitter.com/TiyCvBghXO — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) April 12, 2022

On Monday, the Rockies and Rangers traded off runs and ended up knotted up at 4 after nine. So onto the 10th they went, where the ghost runner helped the Rockies drive in one run right away thanks to a José Iglesias hit. Connor Joe squeaked out a home run to left to tack on another to give them a 6-4 lead.

Then things got interesting in the bottom of the 10th.

Ashton Goudeau was on the mound for the Rockies. The Rangers had a runner on first and second with two outs. Adolis Garcia was up at the plate. He hit the ball towards third, and one run was able to score while Ryan McMahon threw it to Rodgers at second. Rodgers, as he was falling over, tried to get the ball to CJ Cron at first but missed. The score would have been 6-5, but Black challenged the play, citing a violation of the slide rule.

Mitch Garver ran into Rodgers at second, Block argued, breaking up the double play. The umpires reviewed it, and overturned it to give the Rockies a 6-4 win.

"The rule states that the runner sliding into second base has to maintain possession of the base," crew chief Bill Miller said in the pool report. "This runner did not maintain possession of the base. And he not only did not maintain possession, he came off the base and made contact with the fielder above the knee. That constitutes a violation on two terms."

Video coordinator Brian Jones, who told Black to challenge it, was rewarded with the MVP chain.

"It's really subjective, but it went our way," Black said. "It's a tough call, but it's in there and the umpires had to make a tough call."

As for the rest of the game, CJ Cron came out of it with a triple and a home run. Iglesias had four hits, and Connor Joe got his second home run of the season. Goudeau earned his first career save.

Austin Gomber started slow in his first start of the season, needing 25 pitches to get the job done. He rebounded, tossing an efficient, five-pitch third. He ran into trouble in the fifth, and was removed with a batter on first and third. He was credited for all three of the Rangers' runs. The Rockies will return to Globe Life Field on Tuesday for the conclusion of their short road trip, with Chad Kuhl getting his first start in a Rockies uniform.

"We need to get wins, it's simple as that," Cron said. "We didn't play well enough last year, especially on the road, and we know that. ... We are hoping to build off it."