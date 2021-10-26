The Rockies signaled to the bullpen for their new pitching coach, promoting Darryl Scott to the role after Steve Foster stepped down.
The moves were first reported by The Athletic late Monday and continue transitions within the team’s pitching department that began with the retirement of director of pitching operations Mark Wiley, 73, last week.
There has been no announcement from the Rockies regarding a change in pitching coach.
Foster, 55, had led the Rockies’ pitching staff since 2015. German Marquez, Kyle Freeland and Jon Gray, who came of age under Foster’s leadership, rank among the team’s top seven pitchers in Wins Above Replacement.
The Athletic reported that Foster’s decision was spurred by a desire for more time with family, but there remained a chance he would stay with the team in another capacity.
Only Bob Apodaca, who held the role from 2003-12, served as Rockies pitching coach for longer than Foster.
Scott, 53, pitched briefly in the major leagues, appearing in 16 games for the Angels in 1993. After a stint in Japan, he joined the Rockies organization in 1995 as a pitcher for the Triple-A Colorado Springs Sky Sox.
He served a minor league pitching coach in the Rockies’ system from 2011-19 and was the minor league pitching coordinator from 2017-19. He was the team’s bullpen coach the past two seasons.
A promotion from within for pitching coach would continue a trend for the franchise, which earlier this month promoted interim general manager Bill Schmidt to replace Jeff Bridich in the GM role.