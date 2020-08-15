The Rockies are suddenly struggling to put a finish to a play, a rally, and, ultimately, a victory.
Nolan Arenado nearly added two highlight-reel plays to his large stash of them, but the throws weren’t handled on the other end. The team collected 10 hits, yet went 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position. German Marquez ground out six strong innings, but one pitch from a reliever led to three runs.
A team that was rolling is suddenly scuffling, having lost five of six – including a 6-4 setback Friday night in a not-quite-good-enough effort against the Rangers.
“This is baseball,” said catcher Tony Wolters, who had two hits and two RBIs. “There’s a reason we have a long season.”
But this year, it’s not so long. The Rockies (12-8), who fell out of first place Friday night for the first time since July 31, are now 1.5 back of the Dodgers as the season is 1/3 completed.
“We had some guys on base, we didn’t string a lot of hits together, but they were out there,” manager Bud Black said. “We couldn’t get the single, the sac fly, just enough to keep a little bit of momentum going to jump-start the offense. 1-for-13 kind of speaks for itself.”
Wolder’s two-run double staked the team to a 2-0 lead in the second, but that’s also when ace German Marquez saw his command and tempo vanish. The Rangers scored one in the third on a single from Shin-Soo Choo, then added two more in the fifth.
Marquez’s night was more about mitigating disasters than dominating hitters. He struck out three across the first two innings, but then the 25-year-old Venezuelan had to navigate multiple baserunners and found a way out of three innings with double plays.
It might have been a fourth, but first baseman Daniel Murphy couldn’t handle a throw from Arenado and Texas added an unearned run.
Marquez (2-3) finished with six innings, three runs (two earned) and took the loss.
“It wasn’t my best stuff,” he said, adding of the frustration of losing a start at hitter friendly Coors Field while allowing just two earned runs, “It is what it is.”
There’s plenty of frustration to be found in a season that has been strong for Colorado, but could be much better. Half of the team’s eight losses have come by one run. On Friday they collected just two hits – the lowest in five years – in a one-run loss at Coors Field.
Then this one, where all the ingredients necessary for a victory were present; they just weren’t baked properly.
Consider Trevor Story’s night.
Batting with the bases empty, Story popped three extra-base hits. The two superstars hitting behind him, Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado, went 0-for-6 in those instances and he didn’t score.
Story batted once with two runners on. He hit into a double play.
The game ended on a Story strikeout when he represented the tying run.
Blackmon, who struggled with Story on base, batted once with the bases empty. He tripled.
That’s how things are going right now for once-surging Colorado, which is now mired in its first three-game losing streak of the season.