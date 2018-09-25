It’s a strange time of year in the National League. Some teams have no hope. Their seasons are done. They have little motivation. Their fans are thinking about 2019.
And some teams — like, say, the Rockies — are battling for the playoffs. Their seasons are fully alive. They have supreme motivation. Their fans are fully engaged in 2018.
After the Rockies ended the Diamondbacks' slim playoff chances over the weekend, Colorado manager Bud Black spoke with Arizona manager Torey Lovullo.
The Diamondbacks, with little to play for, were preparing for a series with the Dodgers, who have much to play for. The fate of the Dodgers, of course, is intertwined with the fate of the Rockies. It's unlikely, but the Rockies could still pass the Dodgers to win the West.
Lovullo assured Black his Diamondbacks remained hungry for victory. His team, Lovullo said, would not tank its final games.
“I defer to all managers,” Black said. “They know their players better than anybody. When (Lovullo) said that, I have total trust in what he’s doing so I have no problem.”
