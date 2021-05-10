The Rockies placed C.J. Cron on the 10-day injured list on Monday with a lower-back strain, a move for the first baseman that is retroactive to May 7.
Cron was a late scratch from the lineup on Friday in St. Louis and did not appear in games on Saturday and Sunday as the Cardinals swept Colorado. Monday night’s scheduled game against the Padres was postponed because of an approaching storm.
No corresponding move was announced, though MLB.com speculated the team would use the opening to activate starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela as he is eligible to return from the injured list.
The 31-year-old Cron, signed as a minor league free agent prior to spring training, is hitting .290 through 29 games. His .395 on-base percentage leads Rockies players with more than 20 at-bats, and his 14 walks are tied for the best on the team with Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon.