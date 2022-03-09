SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scott Van Lenten, the Rockies director of research and development, is no longer with the team, a source said.

Van Lenten was hired just seven months ago to lead the department. With his departing, there are only five people who's primary jobs are in analytics, while other teams have as many as three times that number.

Zack Rosenthal, the Rockies' assistant general manager, will oversee them for now, with hopes of bringing in a new director this season.

Van Lenten was the first major hire Bill Schmidt made after being named general manager. The goal was to have Van Lenten ramp up and modernize their analytics approach, which had fallen behind the major league norm.

Van Lenten previously worked for the Washington Nationals, including in 2019 when they won the World Series. Since being hired last September, Van Lenten had hired five new people, with only one member from last year's department remaining.