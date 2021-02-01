It’s official — Nolan Arenado is now a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.
The blockbuster deal in which the Rockies sent the five-time All-Star to St. Louis, along with $50 million, was officially announced by the team on Monday night.
In return, Colorado receives five players, only one of whom was originally reported to be a part of the deal.
The five players coming back in the deal are left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber, as well as four prospects, headlined by the Cardinals’ No. 8 overall prospect, third baseman Elehuris Montero.
Gomber, a 27-year-old who was a fourth-round pick in 2014, was the only player who competed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He made 14 appearances for St. Louis, including four starts and went 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA in 29 innings pitched. Gomber made his Major League debut back in 2018.
The Rockies will have options with Gomber, as he could compete for the team’s fifth spot in the rotation during spring training, or he could become a valuable left-hander in the bullpen.
Although Montero is only 22, he is the closest to being big league ready of the four prospects the Rockies acquired. When he last appeared professionally in 2019, he was playing in Double-A Springfield. He appeared in 59 games, but struggled to produce. He hit just .188 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs at the Double-A level.
The Rockies were able to acquire two other members of the Cardinals’ top 30 prospects, right-handed pitcher Tony Locey (No. 19) and shortstop/third baseman Mateo Gil (No. 22).
Locey was a third-round pick in 2019 out of Georgia and reached Low-A Peoria in 2019, his only professional season.
Gil, 20, is the youngest player in the deal and was the Cardinals’ third-round selection in 2018, but he’s spent almost the entirety of his professional career in rookie ball to this point.
Right-handed pitcher Jake Sommers is the final player headed back to Colorado and was drafted in the 10th round in 2019 out of Wisconsin. He spent his only professional season in rookie ball, sporting a 2-3 record with a 4.18 ERA in 51⅔ innings.