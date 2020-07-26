Trevor Story’s hometown of Irving, Texas, is just a few minutes from Arlington — both scrunched in the busy metroplex between Dallas and Fort Worth.
The Rockies shortstop grew up watching the Rangers and is still a major Dallas Cowboys fan. His hotel this weekend allowed him to peer right into the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, leaving Story to call it the best hotel view he’s ever had.
So, it’s understandable that Story took extra pride Sunday in becoming the first visiting player to homer in the Rangers’ new Globe Life Field, doing so with an opposite-field shot in the fourth inning.
He later added the second, a towering blast into the second deck in left.
“Yeah, I think it does,” Story told The Gazette when asked if his background added to the moment. “It’s kind of cool to be the first visitor to do that.”
The first home run in the stadium belonged to Texas’ Joey Gallo, who put 432 feet between himself and a “sinker that didn’t sink,” as described by Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland, who gave up the blast.
Story, who makes his offseason home in that same Texas area, walked twice in addition to the two home runs and reached base seven times in plate appearances in the three-game series that saw Colorado win twice.
First Kluber, next Verlander?
Colorado benefited Sunday from an injury to Rangers starter Corey Kluber, as the two-time Cy Young Award winner was pulled after one inning. His exit left the Rockies scrambling for information on reliever Joe Palumbo, who replaced Kluber, but ultimately worked in their favor.
“That’s baseball, man,” Story said. “Crazy things happen.”
More craziness followed Sunday, as news was announced that Astros ace Justin Verlander will be shut down for at least a few weeks because of forearm tightness.
The Rockies face the Astros four times from Aug. 17-20, so there was a good chance they would have faced Verlander. The 2011 and ’19 AL Cy Young Award winner is 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA in five career starts against Colorado.
In a 60-game season, where breaks can add up quickly, the Rockies may have already landed two.
Senzatela up next
Rockies manager Bud Black said Antonio Senzatela will start Tuesday night in Oakland, followed by a return to ace German Marquez on Wednesday.
The off day Monday will allow the team to go without a No. 5 starter in this first trip through the rotation.