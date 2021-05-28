Pirates game rained out; twin bill set for Saturday
The Rockies and Pirates game on Friday was postponed due to rain in Pittsburgh. It will be made up on Saturday as part of a split doubleheader, with the first game scheduled to start at 10:05 a.m. MT and the second at 2:05 p.m.
Jon Gray will start the first game for the Rockies, followed by Austin Gomber in the second. But the weather doesn’t look much better on Saturday. There is a 50 percent chance of rain at game time, with showers expected off and on all day.
If they play, this will be the second doubleheader in three days for the Rockies. They dropped both games against the Mets on May 27 and are 3-5 overall in doubleheader games this season.
Trevor Story day-to-day
Trevor Story, who left the second game against the Mets on May 27 with right arm tightness, would not have been in the lineup Friday if they played. He is doing a little better, manager Bud Black said, but it’s too early to know if he will require a MRI or a stint on the injured list.
He is working with trainers, and is considered day-to-day. Doctors will look at him when he returns to Denver on Monday, and he likely will not play until then unless he is completely pain-free.
If he requires a stint on the injured list, the Rockies have enough versatility that they may not need to call up another shortstop. Brendan Rodgers grew up at that position, and has played there in the minors and for the Rockies. Garrett Hampson can also fill in there.
Alan Trejo, who spent a month with the Rockies before being optioned to Triple-A when Rodgers came off the injured list, is another option. Trejo is dealing with a finger sprain, but is close to returning.
Injury updates
Ben Bowden (shoulder strain) threw a simulated game on May 27. He’ll make a rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday. With Bowden on the injured list, the Rockies currently have no left-handed pitchers in the bullpen.
Matt Adams (shin contusion) has played two games with the Isotopes and is nearing a return to the Rockies.
Danielle Allentuck, The Gazette