Pierce Johnson ended the all-Colorado pitching bookends for the opener, but it's the switch from a starter earlier in his pitching career in the state that's now given way to success as a reliever.

"It's all about a mentality and being a starter, you have the four days to get your mind right," Johnson said. "As a reliever, I could throw all four games or just once.

"I think the routine stays the same anywhere as a starter. Every day as a reliever, you operate based on how you're feeling that day and it changes each day, even if your actual pitching routine is the same on the road or at home."

Johnson and Brad Hand, as right-handed and left-handed pitchers, respectively, are being relied on to overcome the loss of Daniel Bard for the foreseeable future.

For Thursday's home opener, it was the righty who got the nod and came through with a scoreless ninth. An experience he still says was "unbelievable."

Cron has gone cold since opening Player of the Week

From National League Player of the Week to hitless in the last 16 tries; such is the life of a major league ballplayer.

Jumping from Arizona to San Diego, then to Los Angeles, and back to Denver is a lot of adjusting. The early-season slump is just par for the course in the majors for C.J. Cron.

"It's just baseball, that's all it is," Cron said. "Earlier in my career, I would try to change and it could create a bigger hole. I'm confident I'll come out of it, I always do."

The slugger cited differences in pitch movement from all the different venues, with the largest difference coming on the return to Coors Field.

Keeping things simple, and the same as usual, is the only way he knows now.

Profar overcoming left field "graveyard" with previous experience

Jurickson Profar didn't waste time in his pursuit to conquer Coors Field's spacious left field.

Kris Bryant gave him a warning before even attempting and cited the outfield's similarities to a graveyard that keeps going. Each pace forward and the green blades of grass seem like they'll never turn to warning-track dirt.

Through the first five innings against the Nationals on Thursday, he put together three highlight plays: a home run robbery, Superman dive to save a ball from the gaps and then another sliding catch.

He gave credit to his time with the San Diego Padres, but also gave his own take on the never-ending outfield.

"That's going to be good for me," Profar said. "I can make a lot of catches."