DENVER • Ryan McMahon hasn't been himself lately.
The gold-glove nominee a year ago already has committed eight errors, one more than all of last season. One of those came last night when, with the bases loaded and no outs in the seventh, McMahon bobbled the ball and couldn't make the throw to home. The runner scored, giving the Giants back the lead in a game they would eventually go on to win.
McMahon was on the field first thing Tuesday, working on that play over and over again, not stopping until he got it right.
Brian Serven on the emotions of his call-up: pic.twitter.com/MScGOyNok8— Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) May 17, 2022
"It's getting to me a little bit," he said. "It's got to stop. I don't know exactly what I need to do, but I guarantee you it won't be from a lack of work."
McMahon took over as the primary third baseman a year ago after alternating between second and third earlier in his career. He shined nightly, but this year hasn't been the same.
"There's been a couple of those where maybe he hurried when in hindsight he didn't need to, or shouldn't have," manager Bud Black said. "Make the throw, make the play; if the guy is safe, he's safe. A lot of times fielders, because of situations, try a little too hard to make a play. Sometimes, it works against you. That's what happened in a lot of cases."
Serven gets call-up
Brian Serven was enjoying a nice meal on Monday night with his teammates at Gracie's, a pub in Salt Lake City, before the Isotopes began a six-day series against the Salt Lake City Bees, when he got a text: Warren Schaeffer, the Rockies Triple-A manager, needed to meet with him immediately.
Schaeffer informed him that he actually wasn't going to be starting this series with the team. Instead, he was heading up to the big leagues for his major league debut.
"It was a shock," Serven said. "I didn't react too much when he said that, but then I called my parents and I broke down."
The Rockies decided to option Dom Nuñez, who has only 36 plate appearances, to Triple-A on Monday night so he can see more action. He has only 295 plate appearances dating back to his debut in 2019, and spent all of the 2020 season at the alternative training site, not getting any game action. With Elias Díaz emerging as the primary catcher, Nuñez's playing time has decreased. Serven, on the other hand, has been the Isotopes primary catcher, and is hitting .275 this year.
"We just felt, let's get Dom playing, so when he does come back he has some footing underneath him on both sides to feel really good about his game," Black said. "Brian had been playing, and do really well. Hopefully he can carry his play into big league games and be a little offensive."
Serven will make his debut on Wednesday, catching Kyle Freeland. His parents, sister and brother will be in attendance.
Senzatela to the IL
Antonio Senzatela was moved to the injured list on Tuesday. He left his start on Monday in the third inning after feeling discomfort in his back, and was diagnosed with a back strain. They hope he will be able to return after the 15 days.
The Rockies have a day off on Thursday, so they will be able to skip his spot in the rotation this weekend. They will, however, need a fill-in next week in Pittsburgh. Long reliever Ty Blach could be used as an opener, or they could call up Ryan Feltner to make another start.