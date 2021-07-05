DENVER • After the pomp and circumstance of the postgame fireworks died down Friday night but with the sting of another Rockies’ loss still present, Bud Black and reliever Justin Lawrence walked side by side in an empty stadium.
Lawrence had just gotten his first major league save opportunity, and, despite a strong start, ended up giving up the run that would send the game to extra innings, where the Cardinals eventually won 9-3.
As Black and his rookie reliever walked, Black gave Lawrence key affirmations: there would be a next time. This would not be his last chance in the major leagues.
“To hear that from the manager, you know he’s not just filling your head up with uncertainties. It’s what he truly believes,” Lawrence said. “To have that trust in your manager, being up and down, and coming up and getting this opportunity is important.”
A siderarmer who can top 100 MPH with his sinker, then change speeds with a mid-80s slider, the Rockies’ have long thought that he has what it takes to be a major league closer. But they needed him to control his emotions, and stick to what works best for him.
That next opportunity came on July 4, when Lawrence was handed the ball in a 2-2 ballgame. He got into trouble, allowing a walk and a hit. Black went out to see Lawrence, shooing away the other infielders and catcher so they could have another moment alone.
On the next batter, Lawrence fell behind to Yadi Molina 3-0. He took a deep breath and threw a 97 MPH sinker. Molina grounded it to Trevor Story, who turned a double play to end the inning.
The Rockies’ walked it off in the bottom of the ninth, and Lawrence earned his first major league win.
“Our guys are learning,” Black said. “To go through this is great. Experience is a great teacher.”
Hilliard heating up in Triple-A
Sam Hilliard started the season with the Rockies, but struck out 19 times in 20 games and was sent to Triple-A
They gave him a list of changes they needed to see before he would be considered to come back up: a shorter swing, a cleaner approach and less strikeouts.
“He’s working on these things that are probably a little uncomfortable to him,” Black said. “But. Sam knows he has to make these changes to have major league success.”
His progress is being overseen by Isotopes manager Warren Schaeffer and hitting coach Pedro Lopez, who send daily reports to Black and Chris Forbes, who oversees the Rockies’ farm system since Zach Wilson resigned. They’ve seen improvements, and since June 16, Hilliard is hitting .351 with 20 hits, including nine home runs.