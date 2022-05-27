Severe weather strikes again.
The Rockies-Nationals game on Friday night has been postponed due to storms approaching Washington, D.C. It will be made up on Saturday as part of a split doubleheader, with the first game at 12:05 p.m. and the second at 6:05p.m.
The decision was made 20 minutes before the scheduled start of the game. Rockies' starter Austin Gomber had already gone through his pregame routine.
Gomber will start game one on Saturday, followed by Chad Kuhl in game two.
Lambert makes his return
Peter Lambert finally gets to start his season. Lambert, who had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and experienced elbow pain during strain training, was activated off the injured list on Friday and assigned to Triple-A.
Lambert, who made just two starts a year go, will be on a regular pitching schedule for the first time since 2019. He will be on a pitch count, however, until he builds back up to full strength.
"I spoke to Peter the other day and he feels that he is a regular normal player now," manager Bud Black said. "He sees himself as a player not rehabbing, but as a healthy player. That's great."
His return also gives the Rockies a little bit more starter depth. Until now, their only suitable back-up option was Ryan Feltner or long relievers Ty Blach and Ashton Goudeau.
Stephenson activated
It's been a rough ride to start the season for Robert Stephenson. He caught COVID-19 on the last day of spring training, missing the first two weeks of the season. He got back into form then a minor knee injury sidelined him for a few days ago. Then he had flu-like symptoms again, sending him back to the COVID list. Further testing revealed that it was just a stomach bug, and he was activated on Friday.
The Rockies bullpen, after its strong start, has struggled recently, and could use Stephenson's veteran presence to help them right the ship.
"That's a boost," Black said. "I sense that he is on his way to being a consistent performer. ... I think he can continue that and help us"
Justin Lawrence was optioned to Triple-A to make room for the pitcher, but remains with the team and could be brought back as the 27th man on Saturday.