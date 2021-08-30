On Friday, Carlos Estevéz was handed the ball for the ninth inning of a tight game against the Dodgers. His first pitch was a 99 mph fastball.
It was the fastest pitch he’s thrown this season, until a 100.2 mph fastball a few batters later. He was pitching hard, but missing the strike zone.
He was just a tad amped to be given the opportunity to be a closer again, so much so that catcher Elias Díaz and manager Bud Black had to signal to him to calm down
“The fastball was just coming out of my hand like really, really hard and fast,” Estevéz said.
With Daniel Bard stripped of closer duties for now, Estevéz will be the new go-to man. He’s been in this spot before, back in 2016. Now, he’s a more mature pitcher, who knows how to settle himself down.
On that Friday night in Los Angeles, he gave up a single to the first batter, but then rebounded to strike out the next three to end the game. Seven of his 20 pitches that night were change-ups.
“Everyone knows I have a really good fastball,” he said. “I’ve faced these guys for six years. I think they are aware of my fastball.”
He was calmer in his second appearance Sunday, walking one but striking out two to help the Rockies wrap up another rare win at Dodger Stadium.
“He's a weapon,” manager Bud Black said. “Carlos has the stuff, it’s just a matter of whether he can handle the ninth inning."
Who will bat leadoff?
When Raimel Tapia went on the injured list earlier this month with a sprained toe, the Rockies were left searching for a new leadoff man. They went old school for a game in San Diego, putting Charlie Blackmon back in his former spot. But then they turned to Connor Joe, an inexperienced utility player just trying to find a way to stay on the active roster.
Joe excelled. He batted first for 18 straight games, earning an on-base percentage of .358. He had 16 hits and 12 RBIs during that span.
But now with Tapia activated again, the team has a decision to make. For at least Monday night, Joe will stay in the leadoff spot and play first, while Tapia will bat seventh and remain in left. C.J. Cron will be the designated hitter.
Once they return to a National League ballpark later this week, Tapia will likely move to center field, a position he played in the minors, and Joe will stay in left.
Gray update
Jon Gray, who left his last start in the third inning with tightness on the lateral side of his forearm, played catch Monday. He will throw a side session Tuesday, and if all goes well should be able to make his next start Thursday against the Braves.