SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Chad Kuhl has found his way to Arizona, and he's ready to compete for the fifth rotation spot.
Kuhl's one-year, $3 million deal became official on Wednesday as he was in the middle of finishing up his first bullpen in purple. The Rockies have four starters set — Germán Márquez, Antonio Senzatela, Kyle Freeland and Austin Gomber. Kuhl thinks he can be the missing piece of the puzzle.
"I believe in myself," Kuhl said. "I'm committed to being a starter. I've always been a team guy, it's always been my nature. Whatever I can do to help I'm going to do. But I believe that's by being a starter. I believe I add a lot of value."
Kuhl was drafted by the Pirates in 2013, and debuted for the team in 2016. He spent most of his time as a starter. But after a bout with COVID-19, he was placed into the bullpen for half of last season. They non-tendered him at the deadline last year, making him a free agent just hours before the MLB lockout began. As soon as the lockout ended, Kuhl said there was mutual interest between him and the Rockies.
He throws a two-seam fastball that should play well at Coors Field. Gomber and Freeland have already given him the quick run-down on the best ways to handle the altitude.
First spring training game
The Rockies open up exhibition play on Thursday against the Diamondbacks at 2:10 MT. Ty Blach, a non-roster invite, is expected to start.
Blach previously played for the Orioles and the Giants. He had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and did not pitch in the major leagues last year. He's fully healthy now, manager Bud Black said, and has an outside chance of being considered for a long-reliever role, especially since the Rockies have only two other left-handed options out of the bullpen.