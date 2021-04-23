DENVER — The Rockies' bullpen is taking inspiration from the Wild West this season.
Daniel Bard picked out the T-shirt this year for the relievers, and he centered it around a cowboy theme. The shirt features a bearded man with a cowboy hat. The phrase "say when" appears over the eyes.
It's a simple message, Bard said. When the team needs them to go, they’ll be ready.
“Just take the ball whenever they ask and compete,” Bard said.
He borrowed the idea from his time with the Red Sox. When he was first called up, the bullpen had a pirates theme, complete with tee shirts and flags in the bullpen.
“We had a good time with it, and it gave us a mentality to rally around,” Bard said. “It gave us an identity as a unit. I took that and flipped it to Cowboys.”
Daniel Bard designed the #Rockies bullpen shirts this year. The slogan is 'say when,' as in they need to be ready for anything. When he was in Boston, Bard said the Red Sox had a Pirate shirt that they rallied around. He thought a cowboy would be fun for this bullpen. pic.twitter.com/Ynqwf89lt9— Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) April 23, 2021
Bard asked the relievers to bring in cowboy quotes and other items to place in the bullpen. What they put up is their secret though, Bard said.
As for the bullpen itself, players are slowly starting to figure out their roles. They started out shaky overall, but improved in their last series against the Astros, giving up just two hits.
“I think it’s just a comfort thing,” he said. “You see guys get into a little bit more regular roles. I think the whole team has taken this mentality of we’re going to find a way to beat you. I think you’ve started to see if these past few days.”
Injury updates
Brendan Rodgers (hamstring strain) and Kyle Freeland (shoulder strain) are both making progress, but there is still no timetable for their returns.
Rodgers strained his hamstring on March 13 trying to steal a base in a spring training game. He is working on strength and mobility, and is close to being able to run on the grass, manager Bud Black said. Rodgers has been taking batting practice with the team, and he did a little defensive work in the infield before the game on Friday.
Brendan Rodgers doing a little work in the infield https://t.co/wcEz9MavSG pic.twitter.com/mmZwQy0858— Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) April 23, 2021
Freeland hurt his shoulder on March 23. He threw on the slope of the mound on Friday, and he’ll have his first bullpen session on Saturday.