It wasn’t that the Rockies went down without a fight; it’s just that their fight continues to be woefully short against a team the caliber of the Dodgers.
Josh Fuentes hit a three-run home run to briefly put Colorado back in the game, Kevin Pillar went into a full dive for a ball on the warning track while trailing by seven runs and David Dahl broke out of a slump with a two-run triple.
Los Angeles still won 15-6.
"We’re not getting it done," Colorado manager Bud Black said. "And when you’re not getting it done it’s frustrating."
Friday night’s loss at Coors Field dropped the Rockies (22-28) to 2-6 against the Dodgers (37-15) this year. They’ve been outscored by an average of 7.8-4.3 in those games against the NL West leaders. It was a similar story against the postseason-bound Padres from the same division, as San Diego won 7-of-10 games against Rockies and outscored them 6.7-4 per game.
There’s a clear chasm between Colorado and the upper-echelon teams, and it showed up quickly in this game.
The Dodgers jumped ahead 4-0 after two-run home runs from Cody Bellinger and Gavin Lux in the second before Fuentes injected lift back into the game with his blast in the bottom of the inning. Fuentes, a bright spot in what has turned into a dark season, went 3-for-4 and lifted his batting average to .339.
"I think, when it all comes down to it, I think I’m being myself," said Fuentes, a 27-year-old rookie getting the first regular playing time of his big-league career. "I always felt like it was in me to do some good things and hit the ball hard. I think I’m just trusting myself and attacking."
Los Angeles kept pouring it on. Seven straight reached base in a five-run fifth inning that chased starter Ryan Castellani. The rookie gave up eight runs (seven earned) in 4 1/3 innings as he surrendered four hits, walked three, hit a batter and struck out one.
The Dodgers then scored two more in the sixth, then put four across in the seventh off Wade Davis, whose dreadful season now includes an ERA of 20.77.
The 15 runs were a season-high for the Dodgers, who continue to own baseball’s best record.
The Rockies are now 3 ½ games out of the NL’s final playoff spot and would need to jump five teams to get there with 10 games remaining. And on Sunday they’ll face a future Hall of Famer in Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
By the way, that all-out effort from Pillar did not result in an out. The center fielder stretched out for a long drive from Chris Taylor and had it in his glove briefly before the ground jarred it loose. Commendable effort. But not enough.