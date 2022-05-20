Astros Rockies Baseball

DENVER — The Rockies-Mets series opener on Friday was postponed due to a winter storm. 

The Denver metro area is expecting rain to fall all day Friday, then a transition to snow on Friday night into Saturday morning, with 3 to 10 inches expected to fall. Friday's game will be made up at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday as part of a split doubleheader. The second game, originally scheduled for 6:10, has been pushed back to 6:40. Tickets from Friday's game are valid only for the first game Saturday.  

The Rockies have not announced their new starting pitching plans yet, but, if they continue in order, it will be Germán Márquez and Austin Gomber on the mound Saturday. 

