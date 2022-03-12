The Colorado Rockies have made their first post-lockout moves.
They are in agreement with shortstop José Iglesias to a one-year deal and Scott Schebler to a one-year minor league deal with an invite to major league spring training, a source said. The deals are not official yet.
Iglesias, 32, gives them another option at shortstop, with the all but certain loss of Trevor Story. Iglesias started last season with the Angels and ended it with the Red Sox after Los Angelos released him in September. He hit a combined .271 in 137 games with nine home runs. Iglesias was an All-Star for the Tigers in 2015, and has also played for the Reds and Orioles.
Schebler, 31, spent last season in the Angles organization. The outfielder played in 14 major league game and previously played for the Dodgers, Reds and Braves.