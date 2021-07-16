The Rockies found themselves down four players, two coaches and five runs before their first at-bat of the season’s second half.
Not even a CJ Cron grand slam could fix this shaky dismount from the All-Star Break, as Colorado lost a contingent of personnel to COVID-19 protocols and then lost a game 10-4 to the Dodgers on Friday at Coors Field.
Friday’s scheduled starter Antonio Senzatela, relievers Yency Almonte and Jhoulys Chacin and outfielder Yonathan Daza were all placed on “injured list, per Major League Baseball’s COVID and contact tracing protocols.” Manager Bud Black and first base coach Ron Gideon were also unavailable for the same reasons.
Bench coach Mike Redmond, serving as the manager in Black’s absence, said he couldn’t offer more information as to whom, if anybody, had tested positive for the coronavirus or when they might return.
“These guys are in MLB’s contact tracing protocols,” Redmond said. “That’s all I can say.”
The missing players didn’t impact the lineup against Dodgers starter Julio Urias, but it did thrust Chi Chi Gonzalez into a spot start on one-day notice. And defending World Series champion Los Angeles was quick to pounce.
Cody Bellinger roped a two-run single and Chris Taylor followed with a three-run home run in the first inning.
"I wish I just had better feel for the breaking pitch early on," Gonzalez said.
Colorado (40-52) climbed back into when Cron hit his second grand slam of the year, but Los Angeles (57-35) climbed back ahead behind Will Smith’s two-run double in the fourth and two-run single in the fifth.
Mookie Betts went 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored from the leadoff spot, and the Dodgers 4-5-6 hitters drove in nine runs.
Charlie Blackmon reached safely three times and made a leaping catch on the run near the wall in right field for Colorado, as he had two singles and was hit by a Urias pitch.
Urias improved to 12-3 with the victory, as he pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up four earned runs.
Colorado is not alone in dealing with COVID issues since the All-Star Game, which electrified downtown Denver early this week. The Yankees and Red Sox postponed a game on Thursday when six New York players were unavailable.
The Rockies scrambled to fill their roster, recalling left-handed pitcher Ben Bowden, outfielder Sam Hilliard and right-hander Antonio Santos from Triple-A Albuquerque, and selecting the contract of left-handed pitcher Zac Rosscup as a replacement player.
Santos tossed a pair of scoreless innings, striking out three and giving up one hit. Hilliard hit an infield single as a pinch hitter for the pitcher’s spot in the fourth.
Major league data and game planning coordinator Doug Bernier coached first base.