The Rockies knew Brendan Rodgers had a natural swing that’s built for success.
It's compact and short, but can come up with big power. It's the same swing he's had since high school, when the scouts picked up on it right away. Now, the Rockies have seen that swing come to life in the major leagues over the past few weeks.
His single to left field in the sixth — which extended his hitting streak to a career-high 16 games — started a mini scoring spree for the Rockies, who added two runs that inning to a lead. That was all they would need, as they went on to beat the Giants 4-1.
It was the Rockies' first win of the road trip, after they dropped the first four by a combined score of 22-5. They have gone 4-8 against the Giants this year, including 2-8 at Oracle Park.
Kyle Freeland put together another masterful performance on the mound, churning out six innings and giving up just one earned run. That run came after a bloop single from Evan Longoria, when CJ Cron lost sight of the ball and it dropped just inside fair territory. Longoria scored a few batters later off an RBI single from Donovan Solano. Cron came over to Freeland after that inning, putting his hand on his pitcher's shoulder to seemingly apologize for the mistake.
Freeland struck out six, including two in a row to get out of a jam in the third inning. He walked just two, and has a 2.41 ERA over his last 10 starts.
For a change, Freeland actually got some run support. He received only three total runs of support in his last three road starts, despite giving up just six himself. It wasn’t particularly pretty or enticing Saturday, but the offense put together an all-around team effort to get the necessary runs.
After Rodgers singled in the sixth, Trevor Story hit a double and Charlie Blackmon walked to load the bases for Cron, who already has a franchise-record three grand slams this year. Cron didn’t hit it out of the park, but he came up with a single to score Rodgers, then outran the throw from Solano to first base.
Cron also had a home run earlier in the game, giving him a team-leading 19 for the season. Ryan McMahon’s 10-game hitting streak, the longest of his career, came to an end, but he had two RBIs.