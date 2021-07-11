Rockies' legend Vinny Castilla excited to help next generation in All-Star futures game

DENVER — Vinny Castilla still gets goosebumps thinking about the 1998 All-Star Game.
He has vivid memories of all of it — the standing ovation he received when his name was announced; sharing the field with teammates Larry Walker and Dante Bichette; and the feeling of playing in front of the hometown crowd.
Castilla, who played in Colorado for eight seasons across two stints with the team, had already been to one prior midseason classic in 1995 in Texas. But nothing, he said, compared to being a part of the All-Star Game at Coors Field.
“It was one of the best moments of my career as a baseball player,” Castilla said. “It was an unbelievable moment.”
Castilla retired as a Rockie in 2006, but hasn't gone far. He serves as a special assistant to the general manager. On Sunday, he’ll get to experience the All-Star festivities at Coors Field once again, this time from a new role — Castilla will be mentoring the future generation as manager of the National League future team.
“I’m very excited to manage this future game and the future stars ..," he said. "Then, in two or three years, see them in a major league team.”
He plans to tell his team to just go out and have fun. For most, it’s their first chance to experience a major league atmosphere, without the pressure of an actual game.
He’ll have three Rockies’ prospects on his team — outfielder Ryan Vilade (Triple-A, No. 4 on prospect list), first baseman Michael Toglia (High-A, No. 3 on prospect list) and catcher Willie Maclver (Double-A, No. 30 on prospect list). Vilade is expected to debut as early as this season. Brendan Rodgers and Ben Bowden, both a part of the Rockies’ active roster, participated in 2018 and 2019 respectively.
As special assistant to the GM, Castilla plays a variety of roles. He mentors players on and off the field, talking to them one-on-one when they need advice from someone that’s been through the same thing. He also helps them with their actual skills, particularly the infielders, and is an active coach during batting practice.
But Castilla sees himself in a bigger role than just that. He views himself as a representative of the Rockies, and managing the futures team is a big part of that.
“This organization means a lot to me,” he said. “They gave me an opportunity to establish myself at this level.”
In 1998, Castilla was a part of the home run derby and the game itself. Ken Griffey Jr. wasn’t supposed to be a part of the derby, but, after being booed for not participating, changed his mind. Castilla hit seven homers in the first round to advance to the next round, but didn’t make it any further.
Griffey Jr. put on a show, launching 19 home runs a total of 8,178 feet. Even Castilla had to admit that was an impressive feat.
“Obviously I wanted to win it, especially here in front of my fans,” Castilla said. “I enjoyed every second of it. It was a great experience for me and my family.”
After managing the futures game on Sunday, Castilla will get to sit back and watch Trevor Story hit in the home run derby on Monday, and Germán Márquez in the All-Star Game on Tuesday. Castilla expects the crowd to give Story and Márquez the team treatment he received 23 years ago.
"These fans are always behind you, he said. "They always want you to do your best. They pull for you every time. I have great memories of being a player here. I still see the love they have for the Rockies."