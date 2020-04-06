Former Colorado Rockies star Todd Helton was sentenced to two days in jail after he pleaded guilty last month to driving under the influence, TMZ Sports reported Monday.
The website also said that the 46-year-old Helton received 11 months and 29 days on unsupervised probation, a $350 fine and a one-year suspension of his driver's license.
Helton was cited on a DUI charge after the former MLB first baseman crashed his truck into a telephone phone pole on March 18, 2019, near Knoxville, Tenn., The Knoxville News Sentinel reported. He was not arrested but taken to a hospital for treatment.
He told police he had taken the sleeping pill Ambien about four hours before the crash, the newspaper reported. Officers found a "travel cup" inside Helton's truck that smelled like alcohol.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office cited Helton on a misdemeanor DUI charge "due to the totality of the circumstances, and due to the arrestee needing immediate medical treatment away from the scene," the Knoxville newspaper reported.
TMZ reported that Helton entered a treatment program immediately after the crash, expressing remorse for his actions, but the case dragged on in court for nearly a year before he finally cut a plea deal with prosecutors March 10.
Helton played college ball at Tennessee before a 17-year career with the Rockies. He had a .316 career batting average and is the Rockies' leader in games played (2,247), hits (2,519), home runs (369), RBIs (1,406) and several other categories.
He retired in 2013 and became the first player to have his jersey retired by the organization.
That same year, he was arrested for a DUI near Denver.